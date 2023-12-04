Representatives from minitsries, agencies and localities at the opening ceremony of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The 2023 Horasis Asia Meeting opened in the southern province of Binh Duong on December 4, attracting over 700 participants.

Organised by the provincial People’s Committee and Horasis Forum, the event features discussions on global issues such as creating smart communities, attracting investment, innovation, developing AI application technology, digital transformation, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Chairman of the Binh Duong provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh said that this is the fourth time the province has hosted Horasis events, which provides the province with an opportunity to show international partners its socio-economic development achievements, new projects, and orientations to attract investors.

At the meeting, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat pointed out Vietnam's great achievements after nearly four decades of renewal, which make Vietnam a dynamic and important driver in regional socio-economic development, with GDP increasing more than 100 times. At the same time, it is an ideal destination for foreign investors

Dat emphasised that Vietnam is aiming for three strategic breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure, and human resources. Strong application of science and technology is identified as the decisive factor in achieving these goals, he said.

The official added that creating favourable conditions for foreign-invested economic sectors is also a top priority of the Government of Vietnam.

Held in Binh Duong - a key economic hub of Vietnam, the Horasis forum has become an important platform for sharing visions and ideas about development.

The province has 29 industrial parks and 12 industrial clusters, attracting thousands of foreign direct investment projects with an investment capital of more than 40 billion USD.

Binh Duong is also one of Vietnam's leading localities in building smart urban areas. With many notable successes, the province is highly valued by the international community, maintaining its top position in the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) in 2023.

Founded in 2005, the Horasis Asia Meeting is an international investment promotion organisation to connect investors who are multinational groups. Horasis is a global visions community committed to providing a platform for companies from emerging and developed markets to seek global partners. In addition to the Horasis Asia Meeting, Horasis hosts the annual Horasis Global Meeting, Horasis China Meeting, and Horasis India Meeting, among others./.