Binh Duong hosts Meet Japan 2023 programme
A Japanese-funded factory in Binh Duong. (Photo: baobinhduong.vn)Binh Duong (VNA) - About 400 delegates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yamaguchi prefecture of Japan as well as Vietnamese and foreign businesses gathered at the "Meet Japan 2023" programme held in the southern province of Binh Duong on September 8.
Addressing the event, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu hailed Binh Duong's idea to organise the programme with many activities, contributing to fostering the friendship and extensive partnership between Vietnam and Japan.
He said he hopes the two sides explore their cooperation potential and sketch out specific collaboration plans, thus making more room for partnership between Binh Duong as well as other Vietnamese localities and Japanese partners.
Highlighting the growing ties between Vietnam and Japan over the past five decades, Vu said that the two countries have reached profound political trust and effective and substantial cooperation in all fields. Especially in economy, Japan has been one of the leading important partners of Vietnam, he noted.
He suggested that the two sides work together to grasp cooperation opportunities and tackle difficulties for stronger partnership, and pledged that the foreign ministry of Vietnam and Vietnamese representative agencies in Japan will continue to support Binh Duong in strengthening connections with Japanese partners.
Within the programme's framework, Binh Duong also organised a meeting with Japanese businesses and partners, and granted investment and construction licences to Japanese firms in Binh Duong, along with various cultural exchanges and investment promotion activities.
A firework performance was also held in Thu Dau Mot city to celebrate the event.
Currently, Binh Duong is hosting more than 300 Japanese enterprises.
The southern industrial hub and Japan's Yamaguchi prefecture have enjoyed fruitful partnership since they signed a memorandum of understanding on friendship and cooperation in December 2014./.