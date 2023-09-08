Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City, China’s Zhejiang promote cooperation among people-elected agencies Ho Chi Minh City and Zhejiang province of China have numerous opportunities to beef up cooperation among their people-elected agencies, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Van Dung told Gao Xingfu, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), during a meeting with the Chinese official on September 8.

Politics Image of Vietnam’s “blue berets” promoted to world Vietnam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 has left good impressions on international friends in general and Abyei residents in particular during their one-year mission at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Politics Hanoi eyes stronger cooperation with Gyeonggi of RoK Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has suggested the Vietnamese capital city and Gyeonggi province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the time ahead.