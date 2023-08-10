Binh Duong hosts WTCA Asia Pacific Regional Meeting
At the WTCA Asia Pacific Regional Meeting 2023. (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – The 2023 Asia Pacific Regional Meeting of the World Trade Centres Association (WTCA) opened in the southern province of Binh Duong on August 10 under the theme of “Transforming WTC operations in the digital age”.
In his opening remarks, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh said that participating in the WTC playground to improve the integration of the economy and the opening of a WTC in Binh Duong New City, invested by Becamex IDC, has contributed to the development of a new service ecosystem closely linked to the province's smart city development strategy.
After four years of establishment and development, the WTC Binh Duong New City has shaped itself to become a new destination, and a centre connecting domestic and foreign trade through events with many topics such as smart city development, science and technology, innovation, and global digital transformation.
Minh said he expected to find important breakthrough solutions, contributing to the development of an increasingly dynamic economy, meeting international integration requirements, effectively serving the process of industrialisation and modernisation, and successfully realising the goal of developing Binh Duong into a smart city to bring a better life to people.
An overview of the WTCA Asia Pacific Regional Meeting 2023. (Photo: VNA)Appreciating Binh Duong’s organisation of the 2023 WTCA Asia Pacific Regional Meeting, Crystal Edn, Executive Director-Member Services for the WTCA, said that the meeting will help promote the sharing and learning of knowledge and experiences from experts, scientists, speakers and businesses from many countries.
The two-day meeting includes discussion sessions on business opportunities in Binh Duong and Vietnam, and investment and trade connections between WTCA members in Asia and with domestic and foreign partners.
A session on service industries that are developing rapidly in Binh Duong province, such as exhibition, real estate, and trade – service is expected to take place within the framework of the meeting./.