Business Ca Mau steps up international integration, investment attraction The southernmost province of Ca Mau is exerting efforts to promote and increase the efficiency of international integration with a vision to 2030.

Business Total pre-tax profit of Top 25 largest listed banks decreases 3.1% Total pre-tax profit of the top 25 largest listed banks in the second quarter of 2023 reached about 61.6 trillion VND (2.6 billion USD), down 3.1% over the same period last year, according to a report of VNDirect Securities Company.

Business US Dairy sparks nutritious product innovation, fuels growth US Dairy can help fuel your business growth and success with a wide variety of dairy ingredients ideal for developing great-tasting products that are healthy for people and the planet.

Business Kien Giang intensifies investment, tourism development The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has attracted 328 tourism projects with a total investment of over 380 trillion VND (16 billion USD), the provincial Department of Tourism reported.