Binh Duong lures over 3 billion USD in foreign investment
The southern province of Binh Duong attracted over 3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of the year, a year-on-year increase of 49 percent, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
Binh Duong is carrying out a revamped programme for FDI attraction between 2016 and 2020. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Duong attracted over 3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of the year, a year-on-year increase of 49 percent, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
Binh Duong ranks second nationwide in terms of FDI attraction, after the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City.
Notably, more large-scale businesses have invested in technology and real estate in 2019.
Binh Duong is carrying out a revamped programme for FDI attraction between 2016 and 2020, putting more efforts into luring investment from potential partners and global companies.
The province is drawing FDI projects that use advanced and environmentally-friendly technologies that are less labour intensive with higher added value./.