Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on December 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND/USD on December 18, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Japan opens door for Vietnamese lychee The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF) has sent a letter to the Plant Protection Department of Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development saying to open door for Vietnamese “thieu” lychee.

Business Banks rush to issue bonds ahead of capital requirement deadline Rising medium- and long-term capital demands to meet stricter regulations on credit safety limits and capital adequacy early next year were putting pressure on commercial banks to issue bonds in the final months of the year, experts said.

Business Vietnam committed to opening door in service sector Vietnam is committed to opening door for foreign investors, especially in the field of services, according to the roadmap in signed bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements.