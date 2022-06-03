Binh Duong takes lead in FDI attraction nationwide
The southern province of Binh Duong lured 2.5 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of 2022, rising to the top of localities nationwide.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Duong lured 2.5 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of 2022, rising to the top of localities nationwide.
At the beginning of 2022, the provincial People's Committee granted 22 investment certificates to businesses investing in local industrial parks (IPs) and kicked off construction of the 1,000ha Vietnam - Singapore IP III.
So far, Binh Duong has recorded more than 4,033 valid foreign investment projects worth more than 38 billion USD. It houses 29 concentrated IPs spanning nearly 13,000ha in total, with average occupancy rate exceeding 83.4 percent.
According to Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh, Binh Duong is committed to creating the best conditions for domestic and foreign investors.
Meanwhile, domestic capital poured into the province amounted to nearly 31 trillion VND (1.33 billion USD) during the first five months. Binh Duong’s industrial production index also grew 7.9 percent in the period against the same period last year.
Similar on-year expansion was seen in local retail-service revenue and export value, both at 11.5 percent.
The province's imports, on the other hand, decreased by 4.2 percent annually./.