Binh Duong Convention Centre (Photo: horasis.org )

Binh Duong (VNA) – The Horasis Asia Meeting 2018 will take place in the southern province of Binh Duong on November 25 – 27, said Tran Thanh Liem, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.



The event will bring together about 400 guests from 60 countries and international organisations, along with 500 domestic guests, including leaders of the Government, ministries, agencies and representatives of cities, provinces and enterprises.



The event will include four plenary meetings and 35 dialogues with the participation of world leading speakers. The sessions will focus on challenges, opportunities and visions for organisations in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and trend on smart city planning and building.



The Horasis Asia Meeting 2018 is an opportunity for Binh Duong to introduce its potential and cooperation opportunities, and raise management capacity and scientific-technological level, contributing to developing the Binh Duong smart city project. It also helps local enterprises to meet and connect with the high-level partner network, and leaders of Asian leading businesses.



Founded in 2005, the Horasis Asia Meeting is an international investment promotion organisation with an aim of connecting investors who are multinational groups. - VNA