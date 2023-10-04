Binh Phuoc reports nine-month trade surplus of nearly 1 billion USD
The southern province of Binh Phuoc enjoyed a trade surplus of nearly 1 billion USD in the first nine months of this year thanks to the recovery of export orders, reported the provincial Statistics Office.
According to the office, in the January-September period, the province exported nearly 2.95 billion USD worth of products, up 4.6% year on year, and completing 71% of the target for the whole year. Meanwhile, its imports were 2 billion USD, a rise of 34.9% over the same period last year.
In September alone, Binh Phuoc’s export revenue reached 409 million USD, while exports were 290 million USD.
A survey by the office, an increase was seen in the number of new export orders that local businesses received in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter.
According to the survey, 41.1% of businesses reported a rise in order numbers, while 14.7% said that they suffered a decrease and 44.1% of businesses showed unchanged numbers compared to the previous quarter.
In the fourth quarter, 37.8% expected a rise in export orders, while 8.1% predicted a decline, and 38.3% held that the order numbers will remain stable./.