Binh Phuoc seeks to become modern industrial province
The south-eastern province of Binh Phuoc is seeking to develop its infrastructure and reform administrative procedures to achieve rapid and sustainable development this decade.
A highway being built between Bình Phước Province and HCM City.(Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) -
To industrialise, it plans to build roads to connect with neighbouring Dong Nai and other provinces in the southern region.
The roads will also be connected with major traffic routes in the region, the Cai Mep-Thi Vai Port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai province.
Binh Phuoc also plans to build 35 industrial clusters in its 11 districts and towns by 2030 at a cost of 5.9 trillion VND (260 million USD).
Of them, 21 will be built on 583ha of land from now to 2025, and the other 14 will be built subsequently on another 580ha.
Priority will be given to technology, including information technology, supporting industries, agriculture, environmental protection, culture, sports, tourism, and healthcare, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
The industries to be developed include agricultural processing, rubber and plastic, metal, electronics, automobile components, and textiles and apparel.
They are expected to create around 30,000 jobs.
The demand for housing is expected to grow because of the new industrial zones.
Of the planned new residential projects, the Asian Holding Real Estate Company has invested in the 4.7ha Asian Lake View project in Dong Xoai city.
It includes a residential area, shophouses and an area for entertainment.
Another is the 92.7ha Cat Tuong Phu Hung Complex Urban Area in Dong Xoai city at a cost of 70 million USD.
To create the best possible investment climate, Binh Phuoc has been pushing ahead with administrative reforms, and the time needed to license a project is being cut down to a single day, while the online handling of administrative procedures will make assistance to businesses swift.
It will focus on attracting investments in technology, organic agriculture and processing of agricultural products like cashew, pepper and fruits./.