Business Businesses should be development focus: PM Businesses should be made the centre of innovations and a development focus of the industry and trade sector, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a conference in Hanoi on February 3.

Business Vietnam attends Laos’s Bolaven coffee festival Vietnamese coffee businesses are attending Laos’s Bolaven coffee 2023 festival which is underway from February 2-4 in the southern province of Champasak of Laos.

Business Work begins on bridge linking Hai Phong and Quang Ninh The northern port city of Hai Phong commenced construction on Lai Xuan Bridge, connecting it with Quang Ninh province across Da Bach River, with a ceremony on February 2.

Business Vietnam-Asia trade reaches nearly 475.3 billion USD in 2022 Vietnam’s merchandise trade with Asia reached 475.29 billion USD in 2022, increasing by 9.6% compared to 2021 and accounting for the highest proportion (65.1%) in the country's total import-export value.