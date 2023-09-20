At a working session between Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan and EC representatives (Photo: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of the south-eastern province of Binh Phuoc, dubbed as Vietnam’s “capital” of cashew and rubber trees, has issued a document on the implementation of an action plan framework in response to the European Union Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR).The regulation, approved by the European Commission (EC) on May 16, 2023, is the latest by the EU regarding green, sustainable development, specifically deforestation-free agricultural products.It sets mandatory due diligence rules for all operators and traders who place, make available or export the following commodities from the EU market: palm oil, cattle, wood, coffee, cocoa, rubber and soy.The rules also apply to a number of derived products such as chocolate, furniture, printed paper and selected palm oil based derivatives (used for example as components in personal care products).They will be applicable to most companies from December 2024. Micro-enterprises and small-medium enterprises would have an additional six months to comply with the regulation's requirements.Binh Phuoc’s key products like rubber, cashew nuts, coffee, pepper, durian, and wood and wood products are expected to be impacted by the requirements.Under the document, the Chairperson of the provincial People’s Committee asked relevant agencies, localities, organisations and individuals to closely monitor risk-prone areas, and step up inspections over forest protection.