Environment Hoi An active in promoting nipa palm forests Beyond playing an important role in protecting the environment and minimising the negative impacts of climate change, in recent years, thanks to conservation and development efforts, the nipa palm forests of the ancient town of Hoi An have generated many jobs and increased the incomes of local people.

Environment Danko Group funds project to protect Hoan Kiem turtles Danko Group, a real estate group, has donated 1 billion VND (over 43,000 USD) to the Asian Turtle Programme (ATP) under the Indo-Myanmar Conservation (IMC) to promote the conservation of Hoan Kiem turtles (Rafetus swinhoei) in the world, including those in Vietnam.

Environment Hydro-meteorological forecasting helps facilitate sustainable livelihoods The Vietnam Meteorological Hydrological Administration (VMHA) held a ceremony on March 23 to launch activities in response to World Meteorological Day 2021, which is themed “The Ocean, Our Climate and Weather”.

Environment Earth Hour 2021 promotes joint efforts to ease burden on natural world The Earth Hour 2021 campaign, initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) with the theme “Speak up for nature”, will take place in Vietnam on March 27 evening to raise public awareness of the relationship between human activities in the natural world and the causes of epidemics and pandemics, especially COVID-19.