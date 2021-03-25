Binh Phuoc: Three wild animals released back to nature
The northern pig-tailed macaques are returned to nature (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Wild Animals of the Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc said on March 25 that it has recently coordinated with forest rangers to return three animals to nature.
Two northern pig-tailed macaques (macaca leonina) and a reticulated python (python reticulatus) were previously handed over to the centre by local people. They had been treated and taken care of in a semi-wild environment.
After the release, the centre will continue to keep a close watch on the animals’ adaptation to their new living environment.
The northern pig-tailed macaque can be found in forests in South and Southeast Asia. The primate is named in the Vietnam Red Data Book as as “Vulnerable”.
The reticulated python is ranked in Group IB of Appendix II of the Conversion on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), among species in which trade must be controlled in order to avoid utilisation incompatible with their survival./.