Business Minister urges seizing opportunities to boost rice export The chance has come and doesn’t wait any, so it is necessary seize it to step up rice export, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan told this ministry’s meeting on July 6.

Business State budget revenue from import-export down over 19% in H1 The State budget's revenues from export-import activities totaled 183.74 trillion VND (over 7.74 billion USD) in the first six months of this year, making up 43.23% of the estimate, down 19.19% year-on-year, the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) reported on July 5.

Business EU considered potential destination for Vietnamese rice The EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has opened up unprecedentedly big opportunities for Vietnamese rice export. Thanks to preferential tariffs, the shipments of fragrant and high-quality rice to the EU have reaped encouraging results.