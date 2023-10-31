Wood processing for export (Photo: VNA)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The industrial production of southern Binh Phuoc province has been recovering despite economic difficulties of Vietnam and the world.



According to the Binh Phuoc Statistics Office, the province’s index of industrial production (IIP) in October increased by 11.4% year on year, of which the processing industry rose 11.8%, electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioner production and distribution (3.9%), and water supply, waste and wastewater management and treatment activities (20.5%).



In the first ten months of 2023, the province’s IIP expanded by 8.9% year on year. Four key sectors, namely the mining, processing and manufacturing, electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioner production and distribution, and water supply and waste/wastewater management and treatment activities, respectively expanded by 9,9%, 9,1%, 3,2% and 4,3%.



Meanwhile, some industries saw a decline such as garment (down 23.5%); paper and paper products (21.9%), rubber and plastic products (17.8%); furniture (7.82%).

To maintain economic growth momentum in general and industrial production in particular in the remaining months of the year, Binh Phuoc had to focus on solutions including building and perfecting infrastructure, developing human resources and reforming administrative procedures.



In addition, the province also focused to boost trade and investment promotion, promote key products, hold dialogues with firms and support them to overcome difficulties, further improve its business and investment environment, and accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital and investment preparation for key projects such as Gia Nghia (Dak Nong) - Chon Thanh (Binh Phuoc) expressway, Ho Chi Minh City - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh Expressway, and Dong Phu - Binh Duong road./.