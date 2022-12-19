Binh Thuan finalises preparations for National Tourism Year 2023
The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan is finalising preparations for its hosting of the National Tourism Year 2023, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on December 19.
Director of the department Bui The Nhan said that the locality has set up and completed an Organising Committee for the Tourism Year 2023 and its sub-committees.
It has issued a communications plan for the event, and a logo for the "Tourism Year 2023 - Binh Thuan - Go Green Come Together," he said.
To date, three localities have registered to respond to the event, including Phan Thiet and Ham Thuan with bicycle races, and Phu Quy with a half-marathon tournament.
The Tourism Year 2023 will comprise more than 200 events, of which 13 are of national scale.
The first highlight of the year will be a countdown event on New Year eve in Phan Thiet city.
The province is home to nearly 600 hotels and resorts with 17,000 rooms, including 45 resorts and hotels of 3-5 star level with nearly 5,000 rooms./.