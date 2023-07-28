Binh Thuan ramps up efforts against IUU fishing
The steering committee for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing prevention of the south-central province of Binh Thuan met on July 28 to review efforts against IUU fishing over the past time, and set forth measures for the time ahead.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) – The steering committee for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing prevention of the south-central province of Binh Thuan met on July 28 to review efforts against IUU fishing over the past time, and set forth measures for the time ahead.
Departments, agencies and coastal localities in Binh Thuan have drastically rolled out tasks and solutions to materialise the EC’s recommendations, aiming to have its “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood lifted, heard the meeting.
According to Nguyen Van Chien, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the department has coordinated with relevant agencies in deploying six inspection delegations to monitor the performance of units, localities and businesses so far this year.
Besides, the steering committee has also sent a working group to the five southern provinces where Binh Thuan fishing boats are operating to encourage fishermen to observe relevant regulations and hold meetings with local authorities in this regard.
The fishery sub-department and border guards also coordinated in organising more than 200 meetings with over 22,000 fishermen to raise their awareness of IUU fishing combat.
As of July 28, up to 99.7% of fishing boats in Binh Thuan were equipped with the vessel monitoring system (VMS).
The steering committee expressed its resolve to prevent local fishing boats and fishermen from infringing upon foreign waters, and make preparations for the fourth inspection by the EC, slated for October.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Hong Hai asked agencies and localities to complete the VMS installation for fishing boats measuring from above 15 metres in length, and facilitate their registration within August./.