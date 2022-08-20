Business South-central provinces promote tourism with India Tourism regulators from five south-central coastal provinces of Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, and Khanh Hoa and travel agencies from both Vietnam and India gathered in the resort city of Nha Trang for a tourism promotion conference on August 19.

Business Hanoi, Hoa Binh connect trade and consumption of agricultural products Many key products of the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh have entered the system of supermarkets and large commercial centres in Hanoi, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Vuong Dac Hung told a recent conference.

Business Core5 Hai Phong to offer 96,000 sq.m of warehouses for lease Indochina Kajima Development Company, a joint venture between Vietnam's Indochina Capital and Japan’s Kajima Corporation, on August 19 began the construction of Core5 Hai Phong at the Deep C2 Industrial Zone in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Business Bac Giang ships first batch of late-ripening longan to Australia A conference was held in Yen The district, the northern province of Bac Giang on August 19 to announce the first shipment of Yen The late-ripening longan to Australia this year.