At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The Binh Duong Water – Environment JSC (Biwase) and the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) signed a comprehensive credit cooperation pact in the southern province of Binh Duong on August 20.The partnership will enable Biwase to implement a series of large-scale projects on water supply and wastewater treatment for 2020 – 2025. These projects are worth 4 trillion VND (172 million USD) in total, of which 3 trillion VND is loans.The two sides have a history of collaboration in terms of credit services, trade finance, and international payment.Currently, the bank is providing Biwase with credit packages worth over 600 billion VND.Biwase’s water supply capacity exceeds 450,000 cubic metres per days, serving demand across Binh Duong and a number of localities in the neigbouring Binh Phuoc province.-VNA