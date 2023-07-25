Blackpink is expected to attract an impressive 67,000 concertgoers for the two scheduled shows. (Photo: YG Entertainment)

Hanoi (VNA) – “Blackpink World Tour 2023” – a show featuring the Republic of Korea’s girl group phenomenon will go ahead as planned in Hanoi's My Dinh stadium for two nights on July 29 and 30, the Hanoi People’s Committee announced on July 25.



Blackpink is expected to attract an impressive 67,000 concertgoers for the two scheduled shows.



According to the announcement, the committee assigned departments and agencies, with the City Police and the Capital High Command to develop a plan to ensure safety and security during the show. The Department of Health was asked to develop a health plan, particularly relating to disease prevention and control.



The committee asked relevant units to strengthen communications for international cultural events, promote the image of Vietnam as a friendly and hospitable destination that is suitable for hosting political, cultural, sports, and international events.



In addition, the committee called on units to provide information on necessary regulations and guidelines for the show’s audiences./.