At the launching event (Source: VOH)

– Blue Swallow 2019, a programme to seek and honour business initiatives for sustainable development, was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6.The programme was jointly held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Centre for Social Initiatives Promotion (CSIP).It will take place from now to October 2019 with a wide range of activities to share and select different business initiatives in multiple localities across the country.Joining the programme, organisations, businesses and individuals will have the opportunity to receive a Gold Swallow with a cash prize of 100 million VND (4,313 USD), a Silver Swallow award worth 50 million VND (2,156 USD) and a Bronze Swallow award worth 30 million VND (1,294 USD).They will also be able to connect with financial resources from domestic and foreign investors with an initiative worth up to 300,000 USD.This year’s programme focuses on sustainable agriculture, environment and climate change, sustainable tourism, gender equality promotion and women empowerment.Truong Thi Thanh Thanh, Vice Chairwoman of the CSIP Board of Directors, said Blue Swallow is the first and official programme in Vietnam to promote business solutions to addressing social and environmental issues.It is also a long-term and large-scale programme to spread the spirit of social entrepreneurship in the community with useful initiatives, she added.Besides launching the Blue Swallow programme, the organising board will implement a training programme to introduce new perspectives on business values and models in the era of Industry 4.0.-VNA