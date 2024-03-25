Society Hungarian magazine wants to publish more information of Vietnam Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao has received Director of Eurasia Centre under Hungary’s John von Neumann University, Dr. Levente Horvath, who expressed his hope that the Eurasia Magazine run by the centre can report more information on Vietnam’s reform and development achievements.

Society Infographic MoIT launches nationwide electricity saving campaign A host of activities in response to the national programme on energy efficiency for the 2019-2030 period have been organised during March by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Society Vietnam offers free health check-ups to residents in Cambodian province The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia offered free health check-ups, medicines and 500 gifts in both cash and kind to Cambodian citizens and those of Vietnamese origin living in difficulties in the northeastern Cambodian province of Kratie on March 23.

Society Vietnam to increase maritime, inland waterway transport to ease road transport Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang said Vietnam should increase the proportion of maritime and inland waterway transport to at least 50% in order to reduce logistics costs and road accidents in the coming time.