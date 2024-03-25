Body of Vietnamese sailor killed in Red Sea attack repatriated
The body of Dang Duy Kien, one of the three sailors killed in a missile attack on True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged cargo ship, by Houthi forces off the coast of Yemen on March 6, were brought back to Vietnam on March 24.
There were 20 crew members, consisting of 15 Filipinos, four Vietnamese, and one Indian, on board the True Confidence when the Houthi forces fired a missile at the ship. The strike also resulted in the deaths of two Filipinos.
The three Vietnamese sailors surviving the attack returned home on March 14.
Since the incident occurred, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt has kept a close watch on the situation, directly communicated with and given encouragement to the sailors. It also dispatched consular personnel to Djibouti to visit and support the sailors, while coordinating with relevant authorities there and the parties concerned to complete procedures for the repatriation of the deceased’s remains./.