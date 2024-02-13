Business PM inspects key transport projects in southern region Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh examined the projects of Ring Road 3 in Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai province, and Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway on February 13.

Business Enterprises, authorities move to bolster industrial production Vietnamese enterprises and authorities are taking action right from the start of 2024 to promote industrial production though many challenges remain in the global economy.

Business RoK’s fashion brand Nerdy wants to expand foothold in Vietnam Street style fashion brand Nerdy of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s cosmetic and clothing company APR on February 11 announced its plan to expand operation in Vietnam, with the opening of more stores in this market.

Sci-Tech HCM City seeks motivation for digital economic development Ho Chi Minh City will implement different measures to promote the digital economy, with the goal that it will contribute 20% to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2025, and 40% by 2030.