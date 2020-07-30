Society World Bank helps Vietnam cope with COVID-19 The World Bank and the State Bank of Vietnam on July 30 signed a 6.2 million USD grant agreement to strengthen Vietnam’s COVID-19 surveillance and testing capacities, research capacity for COVID-19 vaccines and test kits, and communications about the pandemic.

Society Hundreds of thousands of masks, protective suits presented to Da Nang Hundreds of thousands of masks and protective suits will be sent to the central city of Da Nang, home to the country’s first locally-transmitted COVID-19 outbreak after nearly 100 days, under a programme jointly organised by the Vietnam Young Doctors’ Association and agencies.

Society Lang Son: 146 checkpoints set up to prevent illegal entries into Vietnam via trails A total of 146 day-and-night checkpoints have been established by border guards in the northern province of Lang Son to stop illegal entries into Vietnam through small trails along border with China.

Society More suspected illegal immigrants found in HCM City Authorities in HCM City on July 30 took 11 foreigners into custody on suspicion of illegally entering the southern metropolis, a local official said on the same day.