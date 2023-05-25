Brand building helps spur Vietnam’s cultural industry: official
Building brands for art events in Vietnam not only helps develop the domestic cultural industry but also promotes the country’s international integration, according to Associate Professor Bui Hoang Son, a permanent member of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents.
He said that branding such cultural extravaganzas as Monsoon Music Festival in Hanoi or Hozo International Music Festival in Ho Chi Minh City will be very significant to the growth of cultural industry.
This activity can make localities, especially tourist destinations, more appealing to visitors and provide an opportunity for artists to showcase their talents and interact with colleagues and audiences, thus promoting the development of the country's art and positioning Vietnam's art events and artists in the world culture and art, Son noted.
The organisation of branded international art events is meaningful for Vietnam as it is a way to popularise the country's culture and art to the world, contributing to the development of its cultural industry. It also aids the building of brands for destinations, helps the tourism sector expand and attracts a large number of tourists to Vietnam, he told Lao dong (Labour) newspaper.
Son went on to say that these events also bring cultural confidence to Vietnamese youth.
Branding such art shows as international music festivals in Hanoi and HCM City will create a playground for domestic and international artists, the official said, elaborating that it provides local artists with chances to develop their skills and performance styles, thereby making better quality art products.
In addition, the festivals will help event organisers and art directors to strengthen the promotion of their art products as well as facilitate the development of a diverse entertainment industry in Vietnam, Son said./.
