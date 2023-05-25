Culture - Sports Khanh Hoa: Sea festival to feature light show of over 1,600 drones An artistic light show of 1,653 drones will delight audience at the live-broadcast opening ceremony of the 2023 Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival slated for June 3 in the south central province of Khanh Hoa.

Culture - Sports Ninh Binh’s ceramics conservation efforts pay off The northern province of Ninh Binh, which recorded the appearance of pottery from about 8,000 - 9,000 years ago, has made significant efforts to revive the local pottery village in Yen Mo district.

Culture - Sports Da Nang ready for international firework festival The central city of Da Nang is finalising preparations for the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2023) slated for June 2.

Culture - Sports Vietnam, Belarus foster cultural, art collaboration The Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) in coordination with the Ministry of Culture of Belarus on May 24 held an art programme in Ho Chi Minh City as part of Belarus Cultural Days 2023 in Vietnam.