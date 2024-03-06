Politics Vietnamese, Lao parliaments step up cooperation The office of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the Secretariat of the Lao NA held their 12th annual seminar and exchange in Oudomxay province, Laos, on March 6.

Politics Vietnam continues call for ceasefire in Gaza Strip Vietnam has once again condemned attacks targeting civilians and essential civilian infrastructure works in the Gaza Strip and called for a ceasefire and an immediate and unconditional release of hostages.

Politics Colombia hopes to enhance parliamentary cooperation with Vietnam: lower house leader President of the Chamber of Representatives of Colombia Andrés David Calle Aguas hosted a reception on March 5 for Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela and Colombia Vu Trung My, during which he urged the two countries to consider establishing the Colombia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group.

Politics Ambassador highlights Vietnam-NZ ties ahead of PM Chinh’s visit New Zealand Acting Ambassador to Vietnam Wendy Hinton has highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse’s upcoming visit to New Zealand following his attendance at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne and his official visit to Australia.