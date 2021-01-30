Brief nomination report on Yen Tu complex to be submitted to UNESCO
The statue of King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong in the Yen Tu complex in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – A brief report nominating the inclusion of the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscape in the list of those planned to have world heritage dossiers compiled will be sent to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to work with the Vietnam National UNESCO Committee to send the report, which will replace the one currently posted on the website of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre.
He also ordered the People’s Committee of northern Quang Ninh province to coordinate with the administrations of nearby Bac Giang and Hai Duong provinces and related agencies to compile a dossier seeking the world heritage status for this complex.
Earlier, authorities of the three provinces organised many meetings and symposiums to identify globally outstanding values of the complex.
The Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscape comprises four clusters of special national historical relics: the Yen Tu historical relic and landscape area (Uong Bi city of Quang Ninh), the Tran Dynasty historical relic area (Dong Trieu town of Quang Ninh), the Western Yen Tu relic and landscape area (Bac Giang), and the Con Son - Kiep Bac - Thanh Mai complex (Hai Duong).
These sites boast harmonious combination of natural landscapes and architectural structures with special value. The complex is also the birthplace of the Vietnamese Zen Buddhism founded by King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong (1258 - 1308).
A large number of relics and landscapes there, including historical relics, architectural - artistic relics, archaeological relics, and scenic landscapes, have been recognised to be provincially or nationally important./.