Business Foreign business representatives recommend solutions to promote Vietnam's development Representatives from foreign-invested businesses and business associations frankly pointed out shortcomings and obstacles, and proposed solutions to promote development in Vietnam at a hybrid meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 17.

Business Ministry proposes fee reductions to support transport sector The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is drafting a proposal to reduce fees by 20 to 50% for four transport types to help the sector recover.

Business Banks race to increase charter capital The race to increase charter capital in the banking sector continues to heat up with a series of banks announcing their capital increase plans.

Business National steering committee on green growth established Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision, establishing a national steering committee on green growth led by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.