Illustrative image (Photo: British Council)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Organisations, collectives and craftsmen from 18 countries, including Vietnam, have the opportunity to receive financial support for the sustainable development of traditional handicrafts.



The British Council (BC) is offering a total of five collaboration grants of 8,000 pounds (11,100 USD) for projects that showcase radical thinking using digital technology in craft and how craft can benefit from technology in order to continue to influence economic, social and environmental sustainability.



In response to restrictions on global travel due to COVID-19 and rising concerns about the sustainability of face-to-face collaborations, the Crafting Futures Digital Collaboration Grants is a way to foster important international connections and devise alternative ways of working virtually in craft.



Countries eligible for this opportunity include the UK, Brazil, Mexico, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Egypt, Iraq, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Sudan, Turkey and Ukraine.



Three of these grants will be awarded to collaborations that are led by individuals and two will be awarded to collaborations led by organisations.



The proposals need to showcase radical thinking about working digitally in craft education and learning through making; how craft can benefit from the injection of digital technology in order to continue to influence economic, social and environmental sustainability; and inclusion and mutual engagement of marginalised and indigenous or female communities in the digital age.



The British Council is looking for projects that can be shared broadly with a wide range of audiences such as residencies, exhibitions, showcases or conferences; online archives; creative collaborations; online craft skills and education among others.



The collaboration grant is open to craft practitioners, researchers, collectives, organisations, institutions or companies, or anyone with an interest in and knowledge of craft.



The lead collaborator must be based in the UK who will submit the application and will be responsible for leading communications and disseminating the grant to all collaborators.

Applications should be completed on August 22 at https://britishcouncil2.formstack.com/forms/crafting_futures_digital_collaboration_grant?/.