Benjamin Glynn was arrested by Singapore authorities after the image of him without a mask on a train in May went viral online. (Photo: straitstimes.com) Singapore (VNA) - A British man has been jailed for six months in Singapore for refusing to wear a face mask and causing a public nuisance, Singaporean authorities said.

At a trial on August 18, Benjamin Glynn, 40, was found guilty on four charges over his failure to wear a mask on a train in May and at a subsequent court appearance in July, as well as causing a public nuisance and using threatening words towards public servants.

Glynn was released on August 19 due to the time he had been in detention since his arrest on July 19. He will be deported from Singapore, the country's prison department said.



Benjamin Glynn worked at a British recruitment company in Singapore since January 2017 and was arrested a few weeks before he planned to return home to take up a new job.



Singapore has well controlled the COVID-19 pandemic and has taken tough measures against those who violate epidemic prevention regulations.



In May, Singapore banned nine British nationals from working in the country after they violated COVID-19 prevention regulations by partying on a yacht.



Previously, in June 2020, Singapore ordered a similar ban for four British citizens for going to a pub, violating the country's epidemic prevention regulations./.

VNA