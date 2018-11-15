Following his particular passion for bronze drums, French researcher Jacques de Guerny has travelled to many Southeast Asian countries, including China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. He recently held a seminar in Hanoi, sharing his knowledge and research on the history of bronze drums over the last 2,500 years.

Jacques de Guerny said he is aware that he is at a disadvantage to other professional archaeologists, cultural experts and historians who entered the field at a much younger age.

However, he still manages to astound his peers with his deep understanding of the role of the bronze drum in the lives of various cultures throughout Southeast Asia, including Vietnam.

Jacques de Guerny’s book, “Bronze Drums of Southeast Asia”, was published in 2017. His previous work Buddhapada”, published in 2012, “examining the footprints of the Buddha and their symbolism over time.-VNA