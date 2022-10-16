Business Office works to cement Vietnam’s trade links with Belgium, Europe In the recent past, the Trade Office of Vietnam in Belgium and the EU has stepped up trade promotion and protection of Vietnamese enterprises’ interests, thus helping foster bilateral trade ties, an official has said.

Business Vietnam attends int’l food trade show in Paris Vietnamese agricultural goods, such as honey, pepper, cashew nut, vegetables, rice and rice-made products, are on display at Sial Paris 2022, an international food trade show underway in Paris, France from October 15 to 19.

Business PM underlines banking system's role as arteries of economy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the banking system plays the role as arteries of the economy while addressing a meeting with chairpersons and CEOs of commercial banks in Hanoi on October 16.

Business Standard Chartered raises Vietnam’s 2022 GDP growth forecast to 7.5% Standard Chartered Bank has raised its Vietnam GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 7.5% from the previous 6.7% and for 2023 to 7.2% from 7.0% to reflect robust Q3 growth of 13.7% year-on-year. The last quarter 2022 growth is anticipated at 4.0%.