Business Work on Long Thanh international airport to start next month Construction of the proposed Long Thanh international airport in the southern province of Dong Nai is expected to start next month as promised by the State-owned Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the airport’s main developer.

Business Vietnam Airlines ranked top of healthiest national brands National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines retained its top spot in a ranking of Vietnam’s national brands by UK-based reputable international Internet-based market research and data analytics company YouGov.

Business Project launched to develop eco-industrial park model The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) have launched the project “Eco-industrial Park Intervention in Vietnam - Perspective from the Global Eco-Industrial Parks Programme”.