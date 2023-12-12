Business Japanese-funded project helps enhance capacity of Vietnamese SMEs A conference took place in Hanoi on December 12 to review a technical cooperation project supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in production development, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Business Vietjet launches Hanoi- Siem Reap direct route Air carrier Vietjet on December 12 held a ceremony to launch a new route linking Hanoi directly with Cambodia’s Siem Reap.

Business Mekong Delta develops 1 million ha of low-emission high-quality rice The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on December 12 held a ceremony to launch a project on developing 1 million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice linked with green growth in the Mekong Delta region by 2030.