Business Vinamilk enjoys revenue growth in Q2 The Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) recorded over 15.49 trillion VND (670.16 million USD) in consolidated net revenue between April and June, up 9.5 percent from the first quarter and 6.1 percent from a year earlier.

Business Only 1.29 percent of G-bonds sold at latest auction The State Treasury raised 116 billion VND (over 5.01 million USD), only 1.29 percent of the total G-bonds up for auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on July 29.

Business Squid, octopus exports bounce back in June Vietnam’s squid and octopus exports grew 6.5 percent to bring back over 48 million USD in June after a continuous decline in the three previous months.

Business Trade fair honors Vietnamese goods A trade fair honoring Vietnamese goods opened in Ho Chi Minh on July 29, attracting over 300 pavilions of 200 domestic enterprises from across the country.