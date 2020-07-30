Businesses explore cooperation opportunities under EVFTA
At the online forum (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 150 businesses in Hanoi, Binh Phuoc, Ho Chi Minh City and Europe were brought together at an online forum on July 29 to get the latest updates on cooperation opportunities to be presented by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
The event was jointly held by Radio The Voice of Vietnam, the Union of Vietnamese Business Associations in Europe, and the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.
Sharing difficulties when exporting goods to the European market, Chairwoman of the Binh Phuoc People’s Committee Tran Tue Hien said businesses are bearing the brunt of unfavourable weather patterns and abnormal developments of the international market.
EU importers’ policies have regularly changed with stricter standards about food safety and traceability, especially for agricultural and forestry products, she added.
Chairman of the association of Vietnamese businesses in Poland Hoang Xuan Binh said Vietnam mainly exports raw materials and semi-processed products to the EU. However, Vietnam has experience in implementing the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Free Trade Agreement, while e-commerce has become popular in Vietnam and the EU.
Tens of thousands of Vietnamese businesses are active in Europe, he said, adding that they can serve as a bridge to connect the two sides.
Most of the panels held that the EVFTA will bring about numerous opportunities for Vietnamese and European enterprises. However, opportunities will go with challenges, so the two sides’ businesses should prepare plans to capitalise on the deal’s benefits, according to insiders./.