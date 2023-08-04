Business Vietnamese, Thai localities and businesses boost cooperative ties A conference to boost trade cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand as well as between Quang Tri and Thai localities was held in the central province of Quang Tri from August 3-4.

Business Domestic retailers continue to open new stores Negative impact of macroeconomic conditions have been eroding the confidence of both consumers and businesses, yet the Vietnamese retail market is still thriving with new and expanding distribution chains, according to experts.

Business Mechanism for direct power purchase proposed The Ministry of Industry and Trade has submitted a report to the Prime Minister about options for a direct power purchase agreement mechanism (DPPA) between renewable power generators and large electricity users without going through Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Business Da Nang hosts East-West trade, tourism, investment fair The International East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC) Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair - Da Nang 2023 (EWEC Da Nang 2023) opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 3, featuring 300 booths by more than 150 businesses, including 27 foreign firms.