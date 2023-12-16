Business Indian authority receives request for anti-dumping probe on tempered glass from Vietnam The Directorate General of Trade Remedies of India (DGTR) has received a request for anti-dumping investigation on textured tempered coated and uncoated glass products originating or imported from Vietnam, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

Business Kien Giang province to expand organic rice cultivation The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kien Giang is expanding organic rice farming and developing linkages between various stakeholders in the value chain.

Business PM talks with Japanese corporations about green transition Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities on December 16 attended a dialogue with major Japanese economic corporations on green transition and social infrastructure, as part of his working trip to the East Asian country for attendance at the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN- Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities.