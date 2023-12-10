Ca Mau asked to focus on developing three strengths
The southernmost province of Ca Mau needs to identify its three strengths in agriculture, tourism and renewable energy, so as to take measures to make the most of its distinctive potential, competitive advantages, and outstanding opportunities for rapid and sustainable development, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has suggested.
Working with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on the implementation of socio-economic development tasks on December 9, Chinh highly valued Ca Mau’s socio-economic development results, affirming that achievements of the country and the Mekong Delta region have been partly contributed by the province.
He asked the province to continue focusing on developing aquaculture, especially shrimp farming, developing the Ca Mau gas-electricity-fertiliser complex, tapping the potential of wind power, solar power, and renewable energy, and making the most of the “Ca Mau cape” brand to promote tourism.
Ca Mau needs to implement breakthroughs in transport infrastructure through upgrading Ca Mau airport, building expressways and developing inland waterways and seaways via Hon Khoai port.
It is also necessary to develop digital infrastructure, agricultural and rural infrastructure, educational infrastructure, health care, culture and sports, the PM stressed, requesting the province to research and build specific schemes and projects to respond to climate change, subsidence, and landslides.
Earlier, the Government leader inspected the upgrading and renovation of the Ca Mau airport runways, and the construction of a North-South Expressway section running through the province and the Ca Mau gas-electricity-fertiliser complex./.