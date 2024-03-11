Business Tra Vinh cooperates with Korean partners in various areas Departments and Tra Vinh University in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh signed cooperation agreements with partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in various fields on March 11.

Business Vietnamese, Lao provinces consider building joint cross-border economic zone Building the Lao Bao - Densavan joint cross-border economic and trade zone between Vietnam and Laos is one of the key projects that the central province of Quang Tri is implementing, according to Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ha Sy Dong.

Business HCM City, Yellow River localities of China to foster economic links Ho Chi Minh City and the Chinese localities on the banks of the Yellow River boast much room for economic, trade, and investment cooperation thanks to cultural similarities and complementary goods strutures, heard a conference held in the Vietnamese city on March 11.