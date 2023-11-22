Ca Mau province to host first-ever shrimp festival
The southernmost province of Ca Mau will organise the first-ever shrimp festival and One Commune, One Product (OCOP) connection forum from December 10-13, said Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Phan Hoang Vu.
At the press conference to announce the Ca Mau shrimp festival (Photo: VNA)
At a press conference on November 21, he highlighted that an array of activities will be held to promote the images and brands of local shrimp and OCOP products.
The opening ceremony will take place on December 10, with a stellar art programme that spotlights the beauty of Ca Mau and its and people.
Besides, the festival will feature around 400 booths showcasing shrimp and OCOP products.
Other events held within the framework of the festival include a trade, investment and tourism promotion forum, a conference to promote the trade of OCOP products in the Mekong Delta, and a workshop to seek measures for sustainable shrimp development.
Workers are packaging shrimps. (Photo: VNA)Ca Mau is now home to 280,000 hectares of shrimp breeding, accounting for 40% of the country’s shrimp farming area. The shrimp output reaches more than 220,000 tonnes per year, equivalent to 22% of the country’s total.
The shrimp industry provides livelihoods for more than 600,000 people, or half the province’s population./.