Business Vietnam Foodexpo 2023 opens in HCM City Vietnam Foodexpo 2023 opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on November 22.

Business Ba Ria – Vung Tau lures high-quality FDI projects As foreign direct investment (FDI) has an important role to play in the economic development of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, the locality has paid due regard to attracting high-quality projects to create breakthrough for the local industry which is developing towards modernisation and sustainability.

Business Garment sector sees signs of recovery Garment and textile firms are urged to flexibly implement measures to bring into full play market opportunities and promote growth, so as to fulfil the set goal of over 40 billion USD in export revenue this year.

Business Central city calls for investment from Intel, Marvell and Synopsys The central city of Da Nang has called for cooperation and investment programmes from Intel, Marvell Technology Group and Synopsys in building the city into a global semiconductor manufacturing centre.