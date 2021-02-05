CAAV proposes extending closure of Van Don Airport to curb COVID-19
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport extend the closure of Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh to better curb the spread of COVID-19.
The airport should be shut down until February 21 instead of midday on February 13, as initially scheduled, the agency said.
The closure is in line with the Prime Minister’s Directive No 05/CT-TTg as well as documents issued by the ministry and the provincial People’s Committee regarding COVID-19 prevention and control, it added.
The CAAV also suggested the ministry allow it to decide the timing of the closure at Van Don given the complex developments of the pandemic while giving time for the airport and medical agencies to disinfect equipment.
On January 28, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong signed a decision on shutting down the airport from midday on January 29 to midday on February 13, after many locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 were confirmed./.