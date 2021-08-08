Business Infographic Industrial production index up 7.9 percent The national index of industrial production (IIP) increased 7.9 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Property prices spike despite COVID-19 pandemic Vietnam's real estate prices have increased rapidly in the past two years despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced the incomes of the majority of the population, experts have said.

Business COVID-19 gives boost to e-wallet market The impact of COVID-19 in Vietnam has spurred more than ever the growth of cashless payment, including electronic purses.