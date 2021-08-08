CAAV proposes halting flights between localities applying social distancing
Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport halt all commercial flights between provinces and cities that are applying social distancing measures, including Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City route and vice versa.
The move aims to tighten control of commercial flights and chartered flights to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the CAAV.
Flights that serve public works and disease control are still allowed to operate, including those carrying health workers and officials.
The authorities in their points of departure need to inform the authorities in their destinations so they can be tested immediately upon arrival and taken into quarantine if needed.
Commercial flights from Hanoi to Can Tho, Phu Quoc and vice versa have been temporarily halted since July 22.
The Hanoi - HCM City route, Vietnam’s busiest one, has been cut down to two round trips a day and were all operated by the national flag carriers Vietnam Airlines./.