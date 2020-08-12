Cabinet members discuss several draft laws
Several draft laws were scrutinised during a Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi on August 12.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Among them were a draft law on road traffic safety and an amended draft law on road traffic.
After hearing opinions on the two bills, the PM stressed the necessity to build a draft law on road traffic safety that is separate from the draft law on road traffic, and lauded the preparation and coordination of concerned ministries and agencies in drafting the document.
He asked the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Transport to avoid any overlaps between the two documents in terms of State management in ensuring road traffic order and safety, saying decentralisation to local authorities in this regard should be clarified.
The PM also called for unity between the law on road traffic safety and others such as the Maritime Law, the Railway Law, the Internal Waterway Transport Law, and the Civil Aviation Law.
Cabinet members also looked into a revised draft law on drug prevention and control that comprises eight chapters and 67 articles.
The PM hailed police forces and residents in localities for their efforts in the fight against drug crime.
Another document debated at the meeting was a draft law on forces safeguarding security and order at the grassroots level, which, the PM said, is necessary to promote the role and responsibility of self-managed forces in residential areas in protecting local security and order.
The law should prescribe coordination mechanisms between forces and the coordinating role of police in communes, wards, and towns, thus ensuring combined strength, but no overlapping, in the work, he said./.