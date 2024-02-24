At Cam Ranh International Airport (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) — Cam Ranh International Terminal (CRTC) Joint Stock Company has signed an agreement with Changi Airports International (CAI) during the ongoing Singapore Airshow 2024 from February 20-25.

The partnership will bring new services to Cam Ranh International Terminal (Terminal 2), such as automatic check-in services, entry registration through mobile apps, and the use of artificial intelligence in luggage transportation.

Under the deal, CAI will assist in managing the terminal’s non-aeronautical businesses and support the growth of Cam Ranh International Airport’s international route development.

As part of its long-term development plan, Cam Ranh International Airport aims to increase its service capacity from 6.8 million to between eight million and 10 million passengers annually.

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, chairman of the Board of Directors of CRTC, said the agreement will help connect Cam Ranh International Airport to major airports worldwide and attract international partners.

In the next five years, CRTC will work with CAI to enhance the revenue growth of Terminal 2 and improve the passenger experience. The agreement also allows for an extension of another five years, he added.

Cam Ranh International Terminal, which opened in 2018, is a hub for more than 30 airlines, connecting Nha Trang city with over 100 destinations worldwide.

The airport serves as a gateway to the popular tourist destination of Nha Trang city./.