World Singapore’s inflation drops for 4th straight month Consumer prices in Singapore rose at a slower pace for a 4th consecutive month in August, however, economists believe the trend could falter if oil prices continue to rise, and disruptive weather patterns lead to higher food prices.

World ADB approves loan supporting Indonesia’s business reform The Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced on September 25 that it has approved a 500 million USD loan to support Indonesia’s development agenda and reform priorities in creating an enabling environment for investments, easing trade barriers, and upscaling enterprises.

World Thailand seeks measures to push exports Thai Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is set to have a meeting with the private sector this week, which aims to boost the country's exports and economic performance in the last quarter.

World Leader Fidel Castro’s first Vietnam visit an exceptional moment: ICAP President Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s first visit to Vietnam and the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam was an exceptional moment in the history of the two countries’ relations, President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) Fernando González Llort has said.