Cambodia announces results of meeting on ASEAN humanitarian assistance to Myanmar
Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a statement on the outcomes of the Consultative Meeting on ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance to Myanmar, which was held in Phnom Penh on May 6 in a hybrid format.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia as the ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy on Myanmar, Prak Sokhonn, along with Secretary-General of ASEAN and also ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Coordinator (SG-AHAC) Dato Lim Jock Hoi co-chaired the event.
Participants agreed that on the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Delivery Arrangement Framework, the AHA Centre, in close consultation with the Myanmar Task Force, will identify states and regions for the implementation of this framework. These states and regions include Kayah, Kayin, Magway, Saigang and Bago, it said.
In addition, with the approval from the Myanmar Task Force, the AHA Centre will facilitate request for access through this delivery arrangement and will propose a list of potential implementing partners. The Myanmar Task Force will also work with the National Solidarity and Peacemaking Negotiations Committee to ensure that humanitarian assistance will be delivered to communities in Myanmar, including Ethnic Armed Organisations areas.
With regard to the proposed Framework for COVID-19 Vaccine Administration in Myanmar, the meeting noted that the proposed framework will offer space for partners to jointly administer COVID-19 vaccines to those in need in a safe and timely manner.
According to the statement, the Myanmar Task Force reassured the meeting that it will do its utmost ability to ensure that humanitarian assistance and vaccines provided by ASEAN and partners will reach communities in Myanmar including Ethnic Armed Organisations areas, where internally displaced people (IDP) camps and affected communities locate, so that no one and no place will be left behind.
The meeting commended Cambodia for prioritising the humanitarian efforts in Myanmar on Cambodia’s agenda during ASEAN Chairmanship this year. The meeting looked forward to more progress in the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance to Myanmar framework based on the spirit of “One ASEAN, One Response” that would complement the implementation of the 5PC, according to the statement./.
