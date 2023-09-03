Cambodia: Floods affect over 20,000 households in 19 localities
Heavy rains and high water levels on the Mekong River for over the past month has affected more than 20,000 households, causing four deaths and damage to tens of thousands of hectares of agricultural production and numerous infrastructure facilities across 19 out of 25 provinces and cities in Cambodia.
Phnom Penh (VNA) - Heavy rains and high water levels on the Mekong River for over the past month has affected more than 20,000 households, causing four deaths and damage to tens of thousands of hectares of agricultural production and numerous infrastructure facilities across 19 out of 25 provinces and cities in Cambodia.
According to Soth Kimkolmony, the spokesperson of Cambodia’s National Committee Disaster for Management (NCDM), as of the end of August, the situation had affected the capital city of Phnom Penh and the provinces of Pursat, Siem Reap, Kampong Thom, Kampong Cham, Preah Vihear, Mondulkiri, Ratanakkiri, Stung Treng, Kratie, Kandal, Kampong Chhnang, Kampong Speu, Takeo, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong, and Tbong Khmum.
The prolonged heavy rains and high water levels, especially from July onwards, have so far affected 13,370 households, while damaging nearly 200 houses, schools, and temples as well as over 17,900 hectares of agricultural production in various locations.
Relevant agencies and local authorities are carrying out measures to support affected residents in restoring production and repairing damaged facilities./.
According to Soth Kimkolmony, the spokesperson of Cambodia’s National Committee Disaster for Management (NCDM), as of the end of August, the situation had affected the capital city of Phnom Penh and the provinces of Pursat, Siem Reap, Kampong Thom, Kampong Cham, Preah Vihear, Mondulkiri, Ratanakkiri, Stung Treng, Kratie, Kandal, Kampong Chhnang, Kampong Speu, Takeo, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong, and Tbong Khmum.
The prolonged heavy rains and high water levels, especially from July onwards, have so far affected 13,370 households, while damaging nearly 200 houses, schools, and temples as well as over 17,900 hectares of agricultural production in various locations.
Relevant agencies and local authorities are carrying out measures to support affected residents in restoring production and repairing damaged facilities./.