ASEAN ASEAN media cooperation promoted to enhance ASEAN awareness Through Indonesia's initiative, several representatives of the state news agencies of ASEAN member countries have agreed to continue developing cooperation to enhance the understanding of the region's population regarding ASEAN policies and initiatives.

World Malaysia promotes local handicraft products Malaysia’s Perak Crafts Festivals, the seventh of its kind jointly held by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and the fine art craft development corporation, aims to rake in 1 million RM (215,000 USD) in sales and attract more than 70,000 visitors.

ASEAN ASEAN discusses 16 priority economic deliverables The 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) discussed Indonesia’s 16 priority economic deliverables (PEDs) under its chairmanship in Jakarta on September 3, ahead of the 43rd ASEAN Summit.

ASEAN Indonesia steps up talks on Code of Conduct in East Sea The ASEAN member states and China have agreed with the initiative of Indonesia - the current rotating chair of ASEAN, to expedite negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).