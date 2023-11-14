More than 2.6 million people have joined the Cambodian Ministry of Environment’s campaign aimed at combating the use of plastic bags. (Photo: Cambodia Ministry of Environment Facebook)

Hanoi (VNA) - Approximately 2.65 million Cambodian citizens have to date joined the country’s plastic-free campaign, environment minister Eang Sophalleth said on November 14.



Launched on the first day of September, the campaign aimed at combating the use of plastic bags under the slogans "Today I Don't Use Plastics", "We Join Force to Protect Cambodia's Environment", and "Goodbye Plastics". As of November 13, it saw 5,808 local schools participating.



Encouraging participants to refuse using plastic bags for at least one day per week, this collaborative environmental action actively complements international efforts, particularly given the absence of binding global agreements, according to the minister.



Sophalleth said that aligned with the UN’s global initiatives to tackle plastic pollution, Cambodia has introduced waste separation bins in schools and encouraged students to recycle plastics and compost waste.



The Southeast Asian country produces around 56 million plastic bags on a daily basis, which equals 279 tonnes of plastic waste, according to its Ministry of Environment./.