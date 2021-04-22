Cambodia thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight
The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on April 21 expressed its appreciation of the Vietnamese Government providing 300,000 USD in humanitarian aid for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The provision of the aid demonstrates the continuous development of the two countries’ traditional friendship, solidarity, and neighbourliness, the ministry said in a press release.
Vietnamese leaders believe that under the wise leadership of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Cambodia will soon overcome the this difficult time posed by the pandemic and emerge stronger.
The Cambodian Government and people sincerely thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their continuous assistance in the effort to fight the pandemic in Cambodia./.