Cambodia to build domestically-packaged COVID-19 vaccine factory in November
The construction of a domestically-filled and packaged COVID-19 vaccine factory is scheduled to begin in Cambodia in November this year.
Illustrative image (Source: Khmer Times)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The construction of a domestically-filled and packaged COVID-19 vaccine factory is scheduled to begin in Cambodia in November this year.
The Cambodian Ministry of Health said the factory is located on an area of 5 hectares in Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province, in the north of Phnom Penh capital, the ministry said, adding that the initial investment capital is 100 million USD.
The Ministry of Health, Cambodia Pharmaceutical Enterprise (CPE), and China’s Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd. in July signed a memorandum of understanding to allow Cambodia to fill and pack COVID-19 inactivated vaccines according to Chinese standards and meeting the World Health Organization’s emergency use listing (EUL).
Under the MoU, the Royal Government agreed to buy almost 105 million doses from 2024 to 2026, for which CPE is cooperating with Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd. to supply Cambodia with about 35 million doses per year.
Prof. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, who led a delegation to inspect the construction site this morning, said the project is a collaboration to produce COVID-19 vaccines domestically, the local availability of which will ensure the sustainability of efforts to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19./.