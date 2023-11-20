Cambodia to provide training on technical skills for 1.5 million young people
Cambodia's private sector is hopeful of providing vocational training on technical skills for approximately 1.5 million young people to supplement the country's local skilled workforce, enhance capabilities, and reduce production costs in the near future.
In mid-November, the Cambodian government officially announced the implementation of the vocational training and technical skills programme, primarily targeting youths from poor and vulnerable households nationwide.
Earlier, on November 11, the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with representatives from 18 associations in the private sector. The ministry urged these organisations to encourage their members to provide practical training opportunities for students enrolled in the training programme.
Recently, the 19th Government-Private Sector Forum (G-PSF) was held under the chair of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet. This was an important dialogue between the Government leader and the private business community to look for measures aimed at bolstering business activities in the country.
Speaking at the forum, Oknha Nang Sothy, a representative of the working group responsible for career connection in the private sector, expressed his support for the government's prioritised policy on vocational training for the young workforce./.
