World Thailand plans more visa waivers to attract European tourists Thailand plans to offer more visa waivers for European tourists and hold cultural festivities to draw international visitors and increase their spending.

World Lao Digital Week 2024 to take place in January The Lao Digital Week 2024 will take place from January 10-14 in Vientiane with the slogan of "Digital Transformation towards the Greater Socio-Economy Development and Resilient Connectivity", the country’s Ministry of Technology and Communications has announced.

World Bangkok comes fourth among most search tourist cities in 2023 According to a survey of the top 10 most searched tourist destinations worldwide for this year (Top 10 Most Searched Destinations Of 2023) which has recently published by eDreams Odigeo, a major travel company, Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, is in the 4th position after London, Paris, and New York.

World Singapore, Indonesia launch cross-border QR payment service The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Bank Indonesia (BI) have freshly debuted a cross-border quick response (QR) payment linkage between the two nations.