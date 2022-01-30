Politics Lao leaders extend New Year greetings to Vietnamese counterparts General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and other senior leaders of Laos sent their congratulatory messages to their Vietnamese counterparts on the occasion of the Lunar New Year Festival.

Politics Canadian scholars appreciate CPV’s leadership in national construction The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on January 29 held a webinar on Vietnam’s foreign policy on the occasion of the 92th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2022).

Politics There’s something very special, and uniquely Vietnamese, about Tet atmosphere: Australian Ambassador As the Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival – the biggest and longest festival of the Vietnamese people – is approaching, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie shared with the Vietnam News Agency’s reporter about her feeling about Tet and the outcomes of cooperation between the two countries in the recent past as well as prospects of the relationship in the near future. The following is the full text of the interview.

Politics Japan boosts all-round cooperation to help Vietnam realise zero-carbon society: Ambassador Japan will promote comprehensive cooperation from policy, technology to financial issues with Vietnam to help it realise a zero-carbon society, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio has affirmed in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet).