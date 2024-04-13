World Thailand accelerates implementation of national AI strategy Thailand is accelerating the implementation of the national artificial (AI) strategy for 2022 - 2027 with a view to establishing itself as an AI hub in Southeast Asia by 2027.

World Singapore keeps monetary policy unchanged The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on April 12 announced that it has decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged, in line with expectations, as inflation and economic growth in the city-state moderated.

World China, Thailand forge alliance for moon exploration China and Thailand have inked preliminary agreements to collaborate on the peaceful exploration and use of space, as well as on the development of international lunar research stations.

World MICHELIN Guide Thailand expands to Chon Buri The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced an exciting expansion for the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2025, which will now include Chon Buri province.